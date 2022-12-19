How effective will UN biodiversity agreement be in saving species at risk?

William Brangham:

Judy, roughly 200 countries agreed today to a set of measures to try to protect and restore the vulnerable habitats that are central to life on Earth.

Under the agreement, by 2030, world nations have pledged to protect 30 percent of the land and water considered vital for biodiversity. They will offer some $200 billion per year to help fund these initiatives. And wealthier nations will pay $30 billion annually to developing nations.

Like many of these agreements, these are not legally binding, so how effective will this be in saving species that are at risk and protecting our lands and our waters?

For one take on the agreement, I'm joined by Collin O'Mara. He's president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

Collin O'Mara, thank you so much for being here.

Before we get to this agreement, I wonder if you could help explain the extinction and biodiversity crisis that we're facing and why that matters.

Collin O'Mara, President and CEO, National Wildlife Federation: Right now, William, there's almost a million species around the globe that we think are at heightened risk of extinction.

We're seeing the acceleration of the rapid decline of specie populations. There's 70 percent less wildlife than there was 40 years ago. About one-third of all species just in the U.S. alone are at heightened risk of extinction.

And, like, why we should care is, like, it's small species, like pollinators, like native bees and monarch butterflies, that are down 50 percent, 90 percent in some cases. Now, that's the way we feed ourselves. There's — the habitats that support these species provide a flood of — in terms of wetlands or forests that keep us safe.

So, there — it's kind of — it's kind of like the canary in the coal mine. And I often say that, when you save wildlife, we save ourselves because our future is so well-linked to having healthy wildlife populations across the board.