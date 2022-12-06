Double your gift to
A Brief But Spectacular take on working together for climate action

Bill McKibben is an environmentalist and founder of Third Act, an organization that encourages people over 60 to take action on climate change. He also helped to found 350.org, which was the first global grassroots climate campaign, organizing protests on every continent including Antarctica. McKibben shares his Brief But Spectacular take on working together for climate action.

