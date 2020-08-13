How election officials and USPS handle mail-in ballots

Jessica Huseman:

You know, I think that that is a real concern and one that I share.

I think that our post office is already strapped, and we are relying on them more heavily to essentially serve democracy than we ever have in the past.

And we have seen the USPS work very tightly and appropriately and quickly with the five states that set up vote by mail. We know that those USPS offices have a very specific process that they follow to identify ballots, to ensure that they're postmarked, and ensure that they arrive on time.

My concern is that the states that do not have as much lead time as those five states might not do the basic homework that they need to do with their local USPS to ensure that those processes, even if only in part, are still in place.

So, for example, one of the biggest reasons that ballots don't arrive postmarked at the end location is because it's not extremely clear that the envelope contains a ballot. And that's not the case in the five states that we have talked about. They have very specific envelopes. Those envelopes are recognized and can be identified easily by USPS.

But that requires a lot of organization, getting your hands on thousands of envelopes that all look the same, making sure that every single post office in the state is aware of the process.

And if you can have those lines of communication, then it's not as difficult as you might think to organize.