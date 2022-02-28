How Europe is responding to a flood of Ukrainian refugees

Samantha Power, USAID Administrator:

Well, I think you have seen it firsthand.

We now have more than half-a-million who've crossed just in a matter of a few days, and the numbers that are trying to cross every day are growing and are likely to continue to grow as now a humanitarian corridor and travel corridor out of the capital has been created.

So there will be an even greater surge to the border. In terms of conditions, I think the front-line states, those countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, where I have just come from, are doing everything in their power to position everything from diapers and strollers to hot meals to water to warm blankets.

But the real challenge is on the Ukrainian side of the border, where people are just backing up.