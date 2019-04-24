How federal case against drug distributor could change opioid fight

Lenny Bernstein:

Yes, more than ignored.

I mean, first of all, it took them a long time to set up any semblance of a monitoring system. Then, when some of these red flags came in, they either turned their head or, the allegation is, that their CEO said, look, forget it. It's not important. This is a big account. We want these pills to go down there.

And, of course, it doesn't take your viewers to understand why. Bonuses are dependent on that kind of commerce. Profits are dependent on that kind of commerce. So, you — if you're going to do this in a corrupt fashion, you ignore those red flags.

On occasion, there are companies that will tell pharmacies, you know, that order is pretty large. Maybe we ought to raise your threshold, so we don't have to report this to the DEA. Or, hey, why don't we cut that order into two pieces, so it won't be large enough for the DEA — for to us report it to the DEA or for the DEA to notice?