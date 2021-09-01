Some Louisiana parishes may be without power for months

Judy Woodruff:

No electricity, no water, no air conditioning, and a shortage of gasoline, that's what hundreds of thousands of residents of Southeast Louisiana are still facing tonight, three days after Hurricane Ida leveled much of the area and what President Biden will see for himself when he visits on Friday.

More than a million are without power, and there are at least seven storm-related deaths across three states.

Roby Chavez, our "NewsHour" communities reporter who is based in New Orleans, begins our coverage.