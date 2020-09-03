How Fox News’ ‘low-quality information’ fuels Trump’s policies

Judy Woodruff:

Even so, the combination has drawn large audiences and made many millions in revenue.

In June and July, FOX News was the highest rated channel in prime time on all of television.

The president's relationship with FOX is the focus of Brian Stelter's new book, "Hoax: Donald Trump, FOX News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth." He is also CNN's chief media correspondent and the host of the show "Reliable Sources."

And he joins us now from New York.

Brian Stelter, thank you so much for being here.

You say at the outset that you wrote this as a citizen and a father, not as a journalist. Is it possible to separate the two?

Brian Stelter: I think it is possible to separate the two, because all of us, when we are journalists, are also humans living in this country, trying to make the best of it, and trying to create a better future for our kids.

I have two young kids. And I think, in 20 years, when they ask me, what was the Trump era all about, what happened to America, I think understanding FOX News is essential to understanding the Trump years.

You can't understand why the president is out there misleading the country about voter fraud and about anarchy in cities that isn't really happening without understanding where he is getting it from. He is getting from "FOX & Friends" in the morning, on "Sean Hannity" in the evening.

It is that feedback loop, the likes of which America has never seen before. And because he is oftentimes getting low-quality information, not the kind of high-quality information you get from the nightly news, he ends up misleading everybody as a result.