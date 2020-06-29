How Frieden says U.S. states can slow alarming spread of coronavirus

Tom Frieden:

Well, the U.S. is clearly a laggard here.

There are countries around the world that are getting their economies back because they were guided by public health, they communicated clearly, they fully supported public health.

And, unfortunately, we are paying the price of a response that wasn't nationally organized and not well-implemented. So, if you lean into a punch, you're going to get hit. And that's what's happening all over the South and in most or much of the country today.

The numbers we're seeing in the U.S. are high, but they're only part of the story. There are many, many more people who are getting this infection and who have not been tested. So, the 40,000 cases that were diagnosed the other day are not all of them.

This is creating a huge viral reservoir that's going to take months to deal with. And, really, the truth is, if you look at what people are saying, most Americans get it. We need to do the three W's, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.

And government and public health need to scale up the box-it-in approach that we have been talking about for months, test strategically. It's not a question of how many. It's whether you do it right. Isolate people well, contact trace, quarantine supportively.

There are some tough questions to be asked, but there's so much more we need to be doing. There are parts of the U.S. that are continuing to see progress, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut seeing progress still, but at risk, because if any part of the U.S. is having this kind of rapid increase, all parts of the U.S. are at risk.