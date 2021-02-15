How General Motors is planning to become carbon neutral by 2040

Dane Parker:

Well, those are two things that come up a lot.

And on the consumer one, I think we will find that are getting close to a tipping point. And those who have experienced electric vehicles, almost to a person, say they wouldn't go back. The driving experience, the technology, how quiet they are, and the acceleration, all the elements of a great product in an electric vehicle, I think, are going to bring consumers increasingly rapidly.

And we are reaching, really, I think that classic tipping point. And that's going to move quickly.

Now, to your question about infrastructure, the current data that we have says more than 80 percent of charging happens at home. And there's a large number of current consumers who are able to charge at home. And for them, this will be seamless, because the range of these electric vehicles is going to be sufficient for the vast majority of use cases.

For those who can't is where we need help in developing that infrastructure. I think there's plenty of momentum we can build over the next several years with those who are able to charge easily, and give us time to build the infrastructure out for those who are in areas either where they can't charge in their housing or their work, so that we can get retail options available for them.