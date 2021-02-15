News Wrap: Average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. fall below 100,000

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

In our news wrap Monday, average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. have fallen below 100,000 for the first time since November, fallout is growing in Republican ranks after the acquittal of former President Trump at his impeachment trial, pressure intensifies on demonstrators against Myanmar's military coup, and Russia’s government plays down protests backing opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    In the day's other news: Average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. have fallen below 100,000 for the first time since November. The number of average daily deaths is also dropping, even as the overall U.S. death toll nears 490,000.

    And in Europe today, Germany's new border controls triggered massive backups along the Austrian and Czech frontiers. The Germans are trying to slow the spread of variants of the virus.

    Fallout is growing in Republican ranks after former President Trump was acquitted at his impeachment trial. Senator Richard Burr faces a censure by North Carolina party leaders tonight for voting to convict Mr. Trump. Senator Bill Cassidy also voted to convict, and he has already been censured by GOP leaders in Louisiana.

    Meanwhile, House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that an independent commission will investigate the U.S. Capitol riot that led to the trial. We will be pursuing that later in the program.

    In Myanmar, pressure intensified on protesters against the military coup. Police and military trucks rolled down streets in Mandalay and Yangon in a show of force today, and troops confronted crowds with slingshots and rubber bullets.

  • Naing Htoo (through translator):

    The number of protesters reduced yesterday. So, the junta took advantage of that and brought military vehicles onto the streets to intimidate the people. We are taking serious care not to fall in those traps.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    Also today, the ruling junta extended the detention of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi until Wednesday, when she is to have a court hearing.

    The Russian government is playing down protests backing opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Last night, his supporters in various cities used cell phone flashlights and candles to light up the evening sky, in a display of unity. The Kremlin claimed today that only small numbers took part.

    And back in this country, the federal online insurance marketplace has reopened for a new enrollment period. Healthcare.gov will accept applications from uninsured people in most states Through May the 15th. President Biden ordered the market to reopen after the initial enrollment period ended in December.

    And rockets struck near a U.S. base in Northern Iraq, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor. Five others were wounded, including one U.S. service member. They targeted an area outside Irbil International Airport. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

