News Wrap: Average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. fall below 100,000

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. have fallen below 100,000 for the first time since November. The number of average daily deaths is also dropping, even as the overall U.S. death toll nears 490,000.

And in Europe today, Germany's new border controls triggered massive backups along the Austrian and Czech frontiers. The Germans are trying to slow the spread of variants of the virus.

Fallout is growing in Republican ranks after former President Trump was acquitted at his impeachment trial. Senator Richard Burr faces a censure by North Carolina party leaders tonight for voting to convict Mr. Trump. Senator Bill Cassidy also voted to convict, and he has already been censured by GOP leaders in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that an independent commission will investigate the U.S. Capitol riot that led to the trial. We will be pursuing that later in the program.

In Myanmar, pressure intensified on protesters against the military coup. Police and military trucks rolled down streets in Mandalay and Yangon in a show of force today, and troops confronted crowds with slingshots and rubber bullets.