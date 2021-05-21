How George Floyd’s image became an icon for artists and helped communities mourn

Peyton Scott Russell:

There were times that I was weeping painting the picture, and I had to take breaks. And seeing that face that large and painting it that way with that black and white was really profound to me as I painted it.

My original thought was, I was going to install this at night as an act of street art anonymously, and paint Mr. Floyd's face as large as I could, as a way to say, look what you did. You know, look, just put it somewhere that was just really intrusive, as an obstacle.

My first idea was to bolt it into the middle of the street on the intersection of 38th and Chicago.