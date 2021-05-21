News Wrap: Minnesota AG to prosecute cop who killed Daunte Wright

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The World Health Organization said the true death toll from COVID-19 is likely far higher than reported. The official global figure is 3.4 million, but the agency estimates the real figure could be six to eight million.

We will take a closer look after the news summary.

The state of California says it will drop all social distancing requirements and allow full capacity for businesses starting June 15. That announcement came today, as federal health officials acknowledged that not everyone is comfortable with returning to normal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed to relaxed guidance on wearing masks.