How halting production of Boeing’s 737 Max could affect the aviation industry

Judy Woodruff:

Just about a month ago, Boeing said that it expected its 737 MAX jets to return to the skies next month. That's clearly not happening.

And now the aerospace giant and its suppliers are preparing for harder times this winter. Production of the jet will shut down, for now, beginning in January.

As our aviation correspondent Miles O'Brien tells us, there's concern over those ripple effects and whether the safety concerns are being adequately addressed.