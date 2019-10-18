Pilot messages reveal 2016 concerns over safety of Boeing 737 MAX

Amna Nawaz:

The messages in question were sent by a Boeing pilot back in 2016. That was more than two years before two fatal airline crashes involving that 737 MAX. Those crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Now, an automated flight control and anti-stall system that is known as MCAS is at the heart of ongoing investigations. When the system was still being certified in 2016, the Boeing pilot messaged a second pilot, saying the system was difficult to control in flight simulations.

In some of the messages, he wrote this — quote — "Granted, I suck at flying, but even this was egregious."

And then there are — quote — "some real fundamental issues that they claim they're aware of."

Now, Boeing has insisted there were no serious problems during that certification period.

But the head of FAA wrote to Boeing today, asking why the company had not told the government about these messages months ago.

David Shepardson of Reuters first broke this story. He joins me now.

