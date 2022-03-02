How high could gas prices go as sanctions ratchet up on Russia?

Bob McNally:

They're certainly trying to do so.

So, the first thing is to say, we're going to impose sanctions, but not on Russia's oil and gas exports, because those exports are so big that, if we do that, our own consumers will see higher prices. So they tried to take pains to say, we're not going to sanction Russia's oil exports.

The problem is, there's uncertainty about that. And traders today don't want to touch Russian crude. So that's number one.

The second is, as they announced yesterday, a withdrawal of strategic stocks from the IEA system. And that will help a little bit, not too much, in taking some of the edge off and dropping another 60 million barrels into the market.

But the only good option President Biden has really is to call up Saudi Arabia and UAE, and ask them to accelerate their production. He also — if he signs the Iran nuclear deal, he will get another bunch of oil that way as well. Iran's oil will go up by about a million barrels a day. So those are his real options.