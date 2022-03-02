Spilling into streets and city squares, Russian citizens protest the war in Ukraine

Ryan Chilcote:

But as swiftly as Russians began to decry the conflict, so too came the armed police to strangle the dissent.

One video on social media showed Russian security forces in St. Petersburg roughing up a woman holding a peace sign and a baby. Speaking out risks not only physical harm, but Russian authorities warned protesters could face criminal charges that could mark their records for life.

An independent monitoring group reports that more than 6,000 demonstrators have been arrested. The crackdown also extended online to Facebook, as Russia's state communications regulator announced some restrictions on accessing the platform.

But Facebook and other tech giants, like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, are flexing their muscle on Moscow, limiting the reach of Kremlin-controlled media outlets. And some prominent Russians have been calling for restraint in the war their country started.

Oligarchs like billionaire Oleg Deripaska and steel baron Alexei Mordashov have called for peace. Sanctions are beginning to threaten the Russian economy. Comedian and popular talk-show host Ivan Urgant posted a Black square on Instagram captioned with: "Fear and pain, no to war." His show was then taken off the air. The Russian TV station said removing it had nothing to do with his post.

And last week, tennis star Andrey Rublev, ranked seventh in the world, wrote three words on a camera lens after winning a tournament match: "No war, please." Just the week prior, he had won a doubles title with partner Denys Molchanov, a Ukrainian.

As the condemnations, protests, and crackdowns continue, the Russians, not to mention Ukrainians, are not alone in their outrage. Demonstrations erupted around the world after Putin launched his assault, from the ancient city of Jerusalem to New York City, home of the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S., to Berlin, where more than 100,000 protesters made a show of force.

As more and more countries rally around Ukraine, will Vladimir Putin bow to the international pressure? And inside Russia, how long will the dissent last, and how far is the Kremlin willing to go to drown it out?

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Ryan Chilcote in Moscow.