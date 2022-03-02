Russian forces advance as fighting intensifies in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

The United Nations overwhelmingly voted to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine today, as the now week-long war grinds on in the north, the east, and the south of Ukraine.

Meantime, the U.N. also reported that, as of now, more than 800,000 Ukrainians have fled for surrounding nations. After refusing comment for days, the Russians today said nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and been — 1,500 have been wounded. Those numbers are believed to be actually much higher.

Meantime, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have formally opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine. And after Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level on Sunday, the U.S. said today that it would cancel the test of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, in the interest of not raising tensions further.

Nick Schifrin is in the city of Lviv in Western Ukraine, and he begins our coverage.