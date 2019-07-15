How immigrant communities are preparing for possible ICE raids

Judy Woodruff:

Let's take a few minutes to look more closely at how the prospect of mass raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as we have just been discussing, reverberate in immigrant communities.

After postponing earlier raids in June, the president said last week that major arrests were expected in a number of cities starting yesterday. But, so far, the number of people detained appears to be small.

Government officials are said to be pursuing about 2,000 undocumented immigrants and migrants who are no longer eligible to remain in the country after a court ordered them to be removed and deported.

As we reported earlier, the president today claimed that there were more arrests over the weekend than people realize, and more could come later this week in at least 10 cities.

For a sense of how targeted communities are reacting, we turn now to Shannon Camacho. She is a coordinator with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. It's a group that counsels immigrants on their legal rights.

Shannon Camacho, welcome to the "NewsHour."

What is your sense of how much — how many raids there were over the weekend? Do you know of immigrants who were rounded up and arrested?