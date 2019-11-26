How innovation and small steps can help us solve The Plastic Problem

Amna Nawaz:

Yes, we really tried to approach this from every angle, not just looking at the history of how we got here and why the problem is so big, but also looking at how the people who make the plastic, the people who package everything up to sell it to us, how they see the problem.

So we went to two of the biggest producers in the world. We went to Coca-Cola and to Unilever. And we asked them what they're doing to help fix this problem they helped to create. We also looked at the role recycling plays.

A lot of people think that they roll the blue bins out to the curb at the end of the week, and that's it. We followed that trail of recyclable goods thousands of miles to see where that plastic is ending up.

We talked to scientists who are looking at the fish that eat the plastic to ask, now are humans eating plastic because we eat the fish?

And we also talked to the innovators, the people who are taking on new and creative approaches to try to address this problem. Judy, some of those approaches would actually surprise a lot of people.