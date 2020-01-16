How John Roberts will approach his role in Trump’s impeachment trial

John Yang:

The Constitution mentions the Supreme Court chief justice only once, specifying that he — and, so far, they have all been men — shall preside over impeachment trials of presidents.

John Roberts will be only the third person in history to be in that role. What exactly are his responsibilities, and how is he likely to carry them out?

We're fortunate to have with us two close observers of John Roberts.

Joan Biskupic is CNN's legal analyst and author of "The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts." And Marcia Coyle is chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal" and author of "The Roberts Court: The Struggle for the Constitution."

Joan, Marcia, thanks so much being with us.

Marcia, what do we know about why the writers of the Constitution put impeachment trials in the Senate and put the chief justice of the Supreme Court as the presiding officer?