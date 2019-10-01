How Khashoggi’s murder ‘haunts’ Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Martin Smith:

Last December, I talked to Prince Mohammed at the racetrack. He spoke about his role in the Khashoggi murder for the first time.

My camera was outside, but he said: "It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch. I really take it very seriously. I don't want to tell you, no, I didn't do it or I did do it or whatever. That's just words."

I asked how it could happen without him knowing about it.

"Accidents happen. Can you imagine? We have 20 million people. We have three million government employees. I am not Google or a supercomputer to watch over three million."

"They can take one of your planes?" I asked.

"I have officials, ministers to follow things, and they're responsible. They have the authority to do that."

"But during it, Qahtani is texting you, right?" I asked.

"Yes, he texts me every day."