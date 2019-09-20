WATCH: U.S. to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE in response to attacks on Saudi oil

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE in response to attacks on Saudi oil

The Pentagon says the U.S. will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security, as President Donald Trump has at least for now decided against any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says this is a first step, and he is not ruling out additional moves down the road. He says it’s a response to requests from the Saudis and the UAE to help improve their air and missile defenses.

Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, say details of the deployments will be determined over the coming days.

