How Kyle Rittenhouse’s treatment and trial defied norms

Insha Rahman:

So as a matter of specifics and the law, Kyle Rittenhouse's case was a difficult one for the jury because the law of self-defense in Wisconsin basically says it's an open-carry state. We were legally allowed to have a gun in the way that Kyle Rittenhouse did, even though he was underage at the time. And the way that the self-defense law is written, which is basically if you feel reasonably threatened for your safety or fear of your life, that you can act, you know, in the ways that Kyle Rittenhouse did. So it's a hard case to legally.

And if I were looking at it sort of from a very narrow public defender lawyer lens, I would say I understand why the jury grappled for three days and maybe, maybe I understand why they came back with the verdict that they did. But if I'm thinking about this case from a structural perspective about the specter of race and white nationalism and racism that is permeating this case from start to finish, that's where I'm really troubled by the outcome. Because as we talked about, if Kyle Rittenhouse was a young Black man, you can be sure that the verdict yesterday would have been different. It would have been guilty. And in fact, you can be sure that Kyle Rittenhouse, if he was a young Black man, probably wouldn't have made it out of Kenosha alive on August 25th, 2020 if he was brandishing a gun and had shot and killed two people and seriously maimed another.