In California, an effort to protect frontline communities from environmental health risks

Hari Sreenivasan:

Millions of Californians live close to oil and gas drilling and production. It's a situation that studies show can create a silent health hazard.

Now there are efforts to put more distance between people and drilling operations. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Tom Casciato has the story—beginning in the small city of Arvin, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

This story is part of our ongoing series, Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.