How lawmakers and the White House are preparing for Mueller’s testimony

Yamiche Alcindor:

In his testimony before the House, Robert Mueller wants to stick to the confines of the 448-page report that he and his team compiled.

A spokesperson for Robert Mueller told me he wants the stay within — quote — "the four walls of the report."

He is also — Robert Mueller is also going to be wanting to enter into the congressional record the actual report to really underline and double down on that point.

That said, I'm told he is going to have a short opening statement. He's been preparing with people that worked for him at the special counsel's office to really figure out and hone in on what he can and can't talk about and his own settings.

He also wants to really be thinking about how to not go beyond the report. And, as a result, what's going to be interesting is, after that short opening statement, Democrats and Republicans are going to be posing questions.

Democrats are going to be trying to push him a little bit past the report. They're going to be trying to figure out why he didn't subpoena the president., also why he didn't make a decision on obstruction of justice.

Republicans are going to be having their own points. And I'm told that Republicans are likely going to hone in on his hiring process and why he may have hired people that didn't like the president or that donated to Hillary Clinton.

Democrats tell me there is not going to be any surprises that they expect. But, that said, we got a really big surprise today, of course, the day before Robert Mueller is supposed to testify. And that surprise was that Robert Mueller wanted to enter as a witness and have a sworn witness next to him as Aaron Zebley.

He is a longtime aid to Robert Mueller and is described as a deputy special counsel. Robert Mueller wanted Aaron to speak next to him because I'm told he wanted Zebley to talk about personnel issues, to talk about the hiring process, and essentially take some pressure off of Robert Mueller.

The committee, of course, said, no, you cannot do that. As a result, Aaron Zebley is going to be actually sitting alongside Robert Mueller as his counsel. So he's still going to be able to talk Aaron Zebley and ask him questions and possibly confer if there's some things that he wants to talk about that may be just a little bit outside the purview of the report.

But the fact that we got this really big surprise the day before the testimony says that there could be fireworks that we don't see coming.