Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s approval ratings, Mueller testimony

Amy Walter:

So the good news for the president is this is the first time since Marist has been polling his presidency that he's had a 40 percent approval, or over 40 percent approval rating, for three consecutive polls that they have taken. So that's the good news.

But here's underneath it all some challenges for the president. I think the number one number at least that I looked at was, if you had said to me there's a president running for reelection, 53 percent of voters say they think he's doing a good job on the economy, 65 percent of voters said the economy is working well for them personally, including almost half of Democrats and 62 percent of independents, you would say, that president is going to get reelected, right?

People feel good about the economy. They personally feel good, including Democrats. And then you see his overall approval rating is 44 percent, right, which I guess there's a disconnect there, people feeling good about the economy. They're not feeling particularly good about the president himself.

And underneath this too for Democrats, though, there's some warning signs. The number that really stood out for me when they asked, do you think the ideas offered by Democrats move the country in the right direction or wrong direction, 43 percent said wrong direction, 46 percent the right direction, which is part of the reason I think you're seeing that independent number move and the overall number move, is that it's not just Trump, the president, in a sort of a vacuum.

It's now the president up against the concept of Democrats. There's no Democratic nominee, but the concept that people saw at the Democratic debates and the fight that they're seeing right now among Democratic candidates.