WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before House lawmakers Wednesday about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as potential efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the investigation.

On July 24, the PBS NewsHour will broadcast a Mueller hearing pre-show beginning at 7:45 a.m. EDT, with continuing coverage throughout the day. Watch live in the video player above.

Mueller will first testify before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT, then in front of the House intelligence committee at noon.

The hearings will mark the second time Mueller has spoken about the investigation publicly since the probe began. His first appearance was at a news conference in May.

At that time, he said he did not think it was “appropriate” for him to speak further about the report. Nevertheless, he agreed to appear before Congress after Democratic lawmakers subpoenaed him.

In his report, Mueller said he did not find evidence that any Americans “knowingly or intentionally coordinated with” Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Mueller did not come to a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, citing a Justice Department opinion that says a sitting president can’t be indicted. Instead, Mueller laid out the possible evidence and left the question of whether to charge Trump with a crime up to Barr, who then said there was insufficient evidence.

READ MORE: