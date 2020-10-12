NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen on LeBron James’ athletic prowess — and off-court advocacy

Ray Allen:

I believe that everybody should have a voice to speak out. Everybody has a voice, but I think everybody should speak out, because everybody is a U.S. citizen in this country that has the ability to speak against something that they don't necessarily agree with.

And, as athletes, we have such a platform. And it's one thing to say, hey, I wear these tennis shoes, you should try them out, or, hey, drink this drink. That has been the cornerstone ideology of who athletes have been, to endorse a product, because you're great on the court.

But, at the same token — in the same token, it goes hand in hand with anything that is civic-minded. He sees where he came from. He understands the underprivileged in society, because, as NBA players, we visit inner-city schools. We do programs for kids. Kids come into the practice facility. There's so many different activities where you're next to people who are looking at you and respect you, and they don't have nearly half of what you have.

And so you always try to speak out for those less fortunate to you. And I think he's done an excellent job, and he continues to do it. And I'm extremely proud of him. And I hope he only sets an example for the young people to see him as to, when they get into this position, that they use their voices and they stay civic-minded as well, regardless of how big they become or how much money they make.