How Maine is welcoming Afghan refugees

Hari Sreenivasan:

In August, the world's attention refocused on Afghanistan as the Taliban suddenly took control of the capital city of Kabul and the US-backed government fell.

In the chaotic last days of the US presence in the country, nearly 130,000 people were airlifted from there, including more than 50,000 Afghans who will be resettled in the united states.

As many as 100 of those Afghan refugees are now arriving in Maine. I spoke with Charles Mugabe, a counselor with the non-profit organization Catholic Charities here in Portland, about what the most recent refugees are facing and about his own experiences.

What are the kind of first things that you're working on and what's on the to do list for them?