How Marca Bristo took down barriers for Americans with disabilities

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we remember a woman who helped changed the law and the lives of tens of millions of people with disabilities.

Marca Bristo may not have been a household name, but her work seeped into many U.S. households. Paralyzed from the waist down after a diving accident when she was 23, Bristo became a longtime disability rights activist from her home base in Chicago.

She worked on improving access and rights, no matter how small or how large the issue. Bristo fought against discrimination, helped create a better model for independent living, and led strikes and helped file lawsuits that led to the creation of bus lifts in Chicago.

She was a pivotal voice in the shaping and passage of the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act.

Bristo died yesterday of cancer at the age of 66.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin of Iowa knew her well and worked with her when he helped to write the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Senator Harkin, thank you so much for being here. And we're sorry for your loss. We know how close you were to Marca Bristo.

You have worked for decades in the disabilities movement.