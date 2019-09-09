News Wrap: North Korea says it’s open to new nuclear talks with U.S.

Judy Woodruff:

Kim Jong-un is widely believed to be seeking security guarantees and relief from U.S. sanctions.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed today that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons site. He said it had been in Abadeh in Central Iran, but was destroyed by the Iranians after being discovered. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif dismissed the Israeli claim. He said — quote — "The possessor of real nukes cries wolf."

The deadly storm Dorian is no longer a hurricane, but thousands are still struggling in its wake. The storm lashed at Nova Scotia and Newfoundland yesterday, before moving into the North Atlantic.

Meanwhile, search teams in the Bahamas recovered more bodies, as the death toll there reached at least 45.

We will hear more about the Bahamas, later in the program.

In Russia, voters have handed a victory to opponents of President Vladimir Putin's party. Results from Sunday's voting show the opposition won nearly half of the Moscow City Council's seats. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny had urged support for the anti-Kremlin candidates with the best chance of winning.