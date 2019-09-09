News Wrap: North Korea says it’s open to new nuclear talks with U.S.

In our news wrap Monday, North Korea says it is willing to restart nuclear talks with the U.S. Previous discussions stalled after President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un held a failed summit in Hanoi in February, but Trump continues to call their relationship “very good.” Also, in Russian elections, opponents of President Vladimir Putin’s party won nearly half of Moscow’s city council seats.
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump now says that peace talks with the Taliban are dead. His pronouncement today came after he disclosed that he was canceling a secret weekend meeting with Taliban and Afghan leaders at Camp David.
He blamed a Taliban bombing that killed a U.S. service member last Thursday. We will get some analysis after the news summary.
North Korea's government offered today to restart nuclear talks with the United States this month. The talks stalled after President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un held a failed summit in Hanoi last February. Mr. Trump reacted this afternoon outside the White House.
President Donald Trump:
I have a very good relationship with Chairman Kim, Kim Jong-un, and it just came out. I just saw it as I'm coming out here. It just came out that they would like to meet.
We will see what happens, but I always say having meetings is a good thing, not a bad thing.
Judy Woodruff:
Kim Jong-un is widely believed to be seeking security guarantees and relief from U.S. sanctions.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed today that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons site. He said it had been in Abadeh in Central Iran, but was destroyed by the Iranians after being discovered. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif dismissed the Israeli claim. He said — quote — "The possessor of real nukes cries wolf."
The deadly storm Dorian is no longer a hurricane, but thousands are still struggling in its wake. The storm lashed at Nova Scotia and Newfoundland yesterday, before moving into the North Atlantic.
Meanwhile, search teams in the Bahamas recovered more bodies, as the death toll there reached at least 45.
We will hear more about the Bahamas, later in the program.
In Russia, voters have handed a victory to opponents of President Vladimir Putin's party. Results from Sunday's voting show the opposition won nearly half of the Moscow City Council's seats. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny had urged support for the anti-Kremlin candidates with the best chance of winning.
Alexei Navalny (through translator):
In general, we can say that the tactical vote worked in the country and for the first time. It worked much better than we had expected. This was an experiment, and in those cities and regions where it was implemented for the first time, it worked very, very well.
Judy Woodruff:
Putin's party won several governorships, but also suffered defeats in several other city elections.
Thousands of high school and college students in Hong Kong formed human chains today to support democratic reforms. They held hands outside their schools. It was a show of solidarity after violent weekend clashes between protesters and police.
On Sunday, marchers urged the U.S. to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and on mainland China.
Back in this country, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three of four crew members trapped inside a South Korean cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. The massive vessel was carrying more than 4,000 new vehicles when it overturned and burned early Sunday, closing the Port of Brunswick. Today, a Coast Guard helicopter landed on the ship's side, and rescuers rappelled down and drilled a hole into the hull.
They found the crew members alive and safe. Twenty other crew members were rescued yesterday.
Fifty states and U.S. territories have opened an antitrust investigation into Google. The bipartisan group announced today that they are looking into alleged monopolistic behavior. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was among those speaking outside the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ken Paxton:
This is a company that dominates all aspects of advertising on the Internet and searching on the Internet, as they dominate the buyer's side, the seller's side, the auction side, and even the video side with YouTube.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Facebook is facing a similar investigation by a separate group of states.
Three committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs, are all investigating whether President Trump and top aides pressed Ukraine for reelection help. At issue is whether they pushed Kiev to probe Hunter Biden's connections to a Ukrainian gas company. His father is former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now, of course, a Democratic presidential candidate.
A federal judge in California has reissued a nationwide injunction against barring most migrants from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Trump administration rule applies to those who pass through a third country. An appeals court restricted the judge's previous injunction. But, today, he reinstated his initial ruling.
The White House called it — quote — "a gift to human smugglers and traffickers."
And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points to close at 26835. The Nasdaq fell 15 points, and the S&P 500 slipped a fraction.
