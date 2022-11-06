How media outlets accurately call races on election night

On Election Night, media outlets will project winners in most states before all of the vote tallies are final. How do news organizations project which candidates have won and what makes those predictions accurate? Chris Stirewalt, former political editor for Fox News, who was fired after correctly calling Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

