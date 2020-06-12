How members of Gen-Z are approaching this historic moment of change

Thandiwe Abdullah:

We do have to start considering the mental health and emotional toll that it takes on black people to see these videos constantly on social media and even the news now.

They don't censor — I remember when I saw Ahmaud Arbery on the news. Nothing was censored. It was the complete video of the murder. And it does something to, I think, not only me, but to a lot of black people, especially considering the generational trauma that a lot of us have in terms of police brutality and just white supremacy in general.

And so what it feels like is a war on black bodies and black people. And to grow up in this movement, right, because I have been in this movement since I was very young, and kind of see all of this unfold time and time and time again, it — it's heartbreaking.

And it kind of sometimes makes me feel like this world just wasn't meant for my life to be able to live in.