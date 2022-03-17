How military assistance from NATO and the U.S. will impact Ukraine’s battle against Russia

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, NATO and the U.S. have provided Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons just in the last few weeks.

As you just heard, Ukrainian soldiers credit the aid in helping them resist a much larger Russian army. How have they done that? And will the additional assistance President Biden announced yesterday change things on the ground?

To discuss that, we turn again to retired Lieutenant General Doug Lute, who had a 35-year career in the Army, served on the National Security Council staff in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, and was President Obama's ambassador to NATO.

Doug Lute, welcome back to the program.

President Biden's announcement yesterday was the largest single military infusion to Ukraine since the war began. For the first time, it includes these, kamikaze drones that have a six-mile range and can explode on impact, and it includes 1,000 anti-tank Javelins that you can see here Ukrainian soldiers have used so effectively right there to pick off Russian tanks that have bunched up on roads.

What's the impact of this new package?

Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute (Ret.), Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Well, Nick, first of all, the $800 million, which was just approved, of course, totals out over last year — brings that total to $2 billion worth of U.S. military assistance.

And, of course, that $2 billion U.S. is on top of the contributions of some 30 countries total. So, just by way of quantity, yesterday's announcement was an important step, but very much continues in the pattern of the last year.

The quality difference, though, is significant, so, first of all, these, for the first time, armed drones, which essentially extend and double the range of the Javelin, so from one or two miles out for the Javelin, and up to six for the armed drones. That's significant.

However, those drones were only provided — there are only about 100 of those. So, I would like to see many more of those going forward.