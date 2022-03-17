News Wrap: House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine, the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits hit a fresh low, clean-up efforts are underway in Japan after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck, and average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 4 percent for the first time since May of 2019.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: