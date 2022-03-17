News Wrap: House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine, the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits hit a fresh low, clean-up efforts are underway in Japan after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck, and average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 4 percent for the first time since May of 2019.
