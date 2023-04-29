How Montana is tackling the teacher shortage crisis in rural schools

By —

Stan Parker, Montana PBS

Audio

Montana has faced a staggering teacher shortage for years, especially schools in rural areas and on Native American reservations. The pandemic brought new urgency and new ideas for how to ease the crisis, including a new program that hopes to inspire the next generation of teachers. Stan Parker reports for Montana PBS.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Stan Parker, Montana PBS

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch