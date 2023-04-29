Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study looks at the link between higher life expectancy for Black Americans and access to Black physicians. Then, what Montana is doing to tackle the teacher shortage crisis. Experts explain why this spring’s allergy season is so bad and what you can do to breathe easier. Plus, an equine therapy program in Texas struggles to expand as developers buy up land.
Support Provided By:
Learn more