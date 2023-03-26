Why so few Black men teach in American classrooms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
More than half of public schools report being understaffed, and bringing diversity into the classroom is a big part of the challenge. In the 2020-2021 school year, less than 2 percent of teachers were Black men. Mark Joseph of “Call Me Mister,” a program that supports diverse students pursuing careers in education, joins John Yang to discuss why there are so few Black male teachers.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more