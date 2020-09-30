How much value does a chaotic debate yield for the American people?

Dan Balz:

Well, Judy, we're five weeks away from what many people regard as the most important election in our lifetimes, and maybe longer than that.

And this was the first opportunity for all of the country to see these two candidates on the stage together and, frankly, for the rest of the world to look at these two candidates.

And, if you look at some of the commentary that has come from overseas, some of the newspaper reportage on the debate, and some of the punditry coming about the debate, what you see is people looking at America through a different lens, looking at America as a country that is totally inward-looking, incredibly divided, unable, in a sense, to make its democracy work in an even mildly harmonious way.

And so I think that, in the overall tone and tenor of the debate, that was the view of a lot of Americans who were also watching. So, I mean, these Presidential Commission debates that are run by the Commission on Presidential Debates have served the country reasonably well.

I know there are people who criticize this or that aspect of it. But these are events, three presidentials and one vice presidential, every four years in which the format is designed to let people make some judgments, both about where these candidates stand and who these candidates are.

On where these candidates stand, we did not learn that much. On who these candidates are, I think we did learn a lot last night.