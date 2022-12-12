How multiple presidential administrations failed to stop fentanyl’s rise in the U.S.

William Brangham:

Amna, just to put these numbers into context, nearly 200 people in this country are dying every single day from fentanyl.

The Washington Post did this new investigation about fentanyl, focusing in large part on how multiple administrations dating back over 20 years have made what The Post calls a series of strategic blunders and cascading mistakes.

Nick Miroff is one of the reporters who worked on this project. And he joins me now.

Nick, this is really such a tremendous piece of reporting you and your colleagues have done.

And, as I mentioned, you track multiple presidential administrations, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden, and chronicle the ways in which each of those administrations either didn't catch the rise of fentanyl or didn't respond appropriately to the threat.

I know this is hard to generalize, but can you — do you have a sense as to why all of these different administration's didn't quite get this right?