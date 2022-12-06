Double your gift to
Schools stockpile medication to combat rise in fentanyl overdoses

Stephanie Sy
Lena I. Jackson
Overdose deaths caused by fentanyl are on the rise across the country. It’s especially grim for young people, with more than 75 percent of adolescent overdose deaths in 2021 involving the powerful synthetic opioid. In response, many schools have stocked up on Narcan, a medication used to reverse overdoses. Stephanie Sy reports from Sacramento, where Narcan is now available at all K-12 schools.

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Lena I. Jackson
