How new sanctions from G-7 nations could impact Russia

Nick Schifrin:

Leaders of the seven largest industrial nations announced new measures today to try and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The steps are designed to target Russia's economy and military long term.

But, in the meantime, Russia's total war in Ukraine marches violently on.

Russia's battlefield of choice today, a shopping mall. Moscow continues to claim its targets are military. The Ukrainian officials said the only target of two Russian missiles today was full of more than 1,000 civilian shopping. President Zelenskyy warned the death toll could be So,– quote — "unimaginable."

Eight hundred miles away, in the Bavarian Alps, G7 leaders spoke to Zelenskyy via video link. He told them it is not time to negotiate with Russia and urged them to send more weapons and impose more sanctions.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO would — and the G7 would splinter. And — but we haven't and we're not going to, so..