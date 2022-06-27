Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we explore what Americans think of the ruling and the court itself. Then, the G-7 unveils a new round of sanctions against Russia's already faltering economy in retaliation for its bombardment of Ukraine. Plus, a university program brings painting, music and dance into hospitals to help patients during the recovery process.
