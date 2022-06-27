June 27, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we explore what Americans think of the ruling and the court itself. Then, the G-7 unveils a new round of sanctions against Russia's already faltering economy in retaliation for its bombardment of Ukraine. Plus, a university program brings painting, music and dance into hospitals to help patients during the recovery process.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: