New guidelines to treat childhood obesity suggest more drastic interventions

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines on treating childhood obesity, the first in 15 years.

It recommended pediatricians should evaluate and treat obesity in kids early on to reduce the risk of developing long-term health conditions. The guidelines also suggest more drastic interventions for the first time, including offering weight loss medications to kids 12 or older and considering bariatric surgery for teens 13 and older with severe obesity.

For a closer look at these recommendations and the implications, I'm joined by one of the authors, Dr. Sandra Hassink. She's the director of the AAP's Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight and the former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Hassink, welcome, and thank you for joining us.

I just want to set out with a definition here for folks at home. When we talk about obesity, we're not talking about weight or size. For children in particular, it's measured as a percentile within their age and sex, and a child with a BMI in that 95th percentile or higher is considered obese.

Do I have that correct?

Dr. Sandra Hassink, American Academy of Pediatrics: Yes.

BMI greater than 95th percentile is a screening test for obesity. I think it's important to point out at this point that it's a screening test. And when you have a BMI, that triggers further evaluation of the child.