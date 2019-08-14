How newly discovered audio is reviving debate over Reagan’s legacy on race

Lisa Desjardins:

Reagan was reacting to this U.N. session the day before, where the U.S. lost major votes over the rise of China, and whether Communist China should be seated as the official Chinese delegation.

Beijing won with a coalition of nations that included many developing nations. The result led some, including the Tanzanian delegation, to burst into celebration.

For historians, the audio of Reagan's reaction to that moment is a new data point.

H.W. Brands is a Reagan biographer, and professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Reagan's 1971 words to Nixon surprised him.