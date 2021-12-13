How officials, ‘everyday heroes’ are supporting recovery efforts in Kentucky

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman:

It — honestly, it's hard to put into words, when you see the destruction and you think of homes and shelter, and it's mid-December.

And beyond that, I'm a mother, and I think about how Christmas is two weeks away and what's going to happen to kids and families as their traditions are tragically going to have to change this year.

But what I can tell you is, what we're seeing on the ground is neighbors helping neighbors. I was actually in Taylor County this morning. Taylor County is not Western Kentucky, but 70 homes were destroyed in Taylor County. And when I was there, a gentleman — the wife of a gentleman who was pulling his neighbors out from under the rubble at night was telling me the story how he left his home once the storm cleared and yelled for his neighbors.

The house had caved in on top of them. They were in their basement. And he was physically pulling them out. He did it to two or three of the surrounding homes. And come to find out he's the bus driver for the local school district.

And so it is our everyday heroes that are showing up for people. And they're saving people's lives. And that's what's happening on the ground here.