How to help tornado victims in Kentucky and beyond

Powerful tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky and parts of Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee over the weekend have left dozens dead and destroyed homes and livelihoods across hundreds of miles.

At least 74 are confirmed dead in Kentucky – the hardest hit state – as search and rescue operations continue, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference Monday. Another 109 people in Kentucky remain missing.

WATCH: Kentucky communities in shock as death toll from tornadoes rises

The storm leveled a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday, where eight people were killed and eight remain missing, down from an initial estimate of up to 70 killed at the factory alone. Another 12 victims died in the vicinity of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a city east of Mayfield that also sustained a great deal of destruction. At least 14 more have been confirmed dead across four other states, including six people who were at work at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois when a tornado hit.

In addition, tens of thousands of Kentucky homes and businesses are currently without power or heat, and many lack access to clean water, the state’s director of emergency management said Monday.

Kentucky has been under a state of emergency since Dec. 11. The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) and the National Guard are on the ground to distribute supplies and assess the scope of the damage. Devastated communities are just beginning to grapple with what was lost. President Joe Biden has also signed emergency declarations for Kentucky.

Here are some ways to help

How to avoid charity scams

Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. There is a history of scammers creating websites that look like donation pages after a major tragedy, but in reality were scams.

Make sure that where you’re donating is a legitimate organization or a group that has a proven record of delivering aid.

Beware of phone calls and emails soliciting donations.

Do your research to determine if organizations are legitimate. Charity Navigator lists reputable organizations. Great Nonprofits and Give Well has reviews of nonprofit groups and can help you see how much of your money goes directly to relief.

If you or a loved one are experiencing emotional distress from the recent tornadoes, call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990.