WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives further update on tornado damage

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says at least 64 people are known dead in his state from tornadoes that struck Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Beshear updated the numbers at a Monday news briefing. He says there are dozens missing and the death toll is likely to change.

Beshear says 18 people are still unidentified. He says the youngest victim was just five months old, the oldest was 86 years old.

“We’re going to keep putting one foot in front of the other and push through this,” said Beshear.

“To the people of Western Kentucky, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be with you today. We’re going to be with you tomorrow, and we’re going to be there with you to rebuild.”

Beshear says he believes the tornado that wrecked Mayfield and other towns will likely be classified as an EF-5, the strongest tornado category.