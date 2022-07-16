July 16, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as President Biden wraps up his trip to the Middle East, we get the latest on his high-stakes meetings in Saudi Arabia. Then, with Covid cases spiking across much of the country, we take a look at the subvariants behind this latest surge, and the protection offered by vaccines. Plus, a top Saudi diplomat discusses the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

