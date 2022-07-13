New COVID variant BA.5 prompts higher infections and reinfections

A new coronavirus variant called BA.5 is fueling yet another wave of COVID infections across the globe. This week, the CDC said BA.5 is now the dominant strain in the U.S. accounting for more than 60 percent of cases. It is also the most transmissible variant to date. Dr. Eric Topol. founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, joins William Brangham to discuss.

